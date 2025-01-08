Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking challenges on India's path forward

Life’s journey often feels like a smooth ride until a speedbreaker jolts us into awareness. These moments, though disruptive, prompt us to slow down, reassess, and come up with a more sustainable pace. This week’s stories — ranging from economic hurdles to cultural crossroads — remind us that speedbreakers can reshape our momentum and redefine our trajectories. Let’s dive in.

India’s growth engine seems to be hitting a speedbreaker, with a projected GDP growth of 6.4 per cent for 2024-25. While slower growth feels like a bump after the post-pandemic surge, it also signals the need to fine-tune fiscal priorities. Capital expenditure remains a vital cog, but fiscal constraints are looming large. Our first editorial argues that the upcoming Union Budget, like a sharp turn, offers an opportunity to implement next-gen reforms.

Meanwhile, for Oyo, a self-imposed speedbreaker in Meerut has thrown its reputation into a free-spin. Restricting unmarried couples based on ambiguous documentation has sparked controversy, raising concerns about regional compromises for pan-Indian brands. This is more than a local issue; it’s a cautionary tale about staying true to core values. Read our second editorial to find out more.

The government’s capital expenditure dip, much like an unmarked speedbreaker, highlights gaps in execution. With unutilised allocations and slowing tax revenues, there’s an unexpected chance to focus on fiscal discipline, writes A K Bhattacharya in his column today. In moments like this, efficiency isn’t just a detour — it’s the most direct route to progress.

Similarly, internal migration in India mirrors a road filled with potential yet dotted with obstacles. Despite a youthful population and urban aspirations, the pace remains sluggish. Ashok Kumar Lahiri highlights that encouraging movement to well-planned urban hubs could unlock labour efficiency and national integration, but first, we must pave the road.