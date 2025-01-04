Best of BS Opinion: Fresh takes on generations, politics, and more

As we stride into a new year, redefining our perspectives seems fitting. Because, the essence of change lies not in discarding the old but in viewing it with fresh eyes, reimagining paths, and shaping new narratives. Each column in this issue reflects the spirit of redefinition, offering insights into evolving politics, generations, gender roles, and greatness. Here's what's making waves:

In his column today, Kenneth Rogoff delves into Donald Trump’s hostility toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite Powell’s near-miraculous "soft landing" of the US economy amid rate hikes. Rogoff warns that Trump's interference risks undermining the Fed’s independence — an institution critical for economic stability. Read here to find out more.

Meanwhile, in this new year, say hello to Generation Beta — our yet-to-be-born citizens (2025–2039), who will redefine societal norms in a world dominated by AI and deep tech. In his column, Dr Sandeep Goyal juxtaposes their challenges with the traits of past generations, from the resilience of the Lost Generation to Gen Z's activism. Will they redefine trust and values in an ultra-digital world? On the other hand, the political landscape in India is undergoing a seismic shift. Aditi Phadnis explores how women have emerged as a decisive voting bloc. From bicycles in Bihar to direct cash transfers nationwide, schemes targeting women are reshaping elections. But the story doesn’t end with empowerment — microloan crises in Assam and Andhra Pradesh show the flip side.