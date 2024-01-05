Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Public versus private challenges, Crash test & more

Best of BS Opinion: Public versus private challenges, Crash test & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
AJAI SHUKLA: The struggle to bridge the gap between defence exports and imports raises questions about the viability of strategic partnerships. On average it takes 15 months from the time a private firm’s bid is opened to the time it is awarded. In the case of a public-sector firm it is barely four months.

James K Galbraith: For the sake of economics, necromancers must go.

The first edit says instead of worrying excessively about threats from reduced import tariffs, there is a need to identify and address other structural challenges that have limited India’s electric-vehicle market’s takeoff. The second edit points out a deficiency in India’s hit-and-run law.

QUOTE
 
There is no reason why import tariffs on cars cannot be reduced as sought by the UK government under the India-FTA negotiations. I think 30 per cent duty is fine.
 

