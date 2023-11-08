Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The Diwali deadline, new poverty conundrum & more

Best of BS Opinion: The Diwali deadline, new poverty conundrum & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

Nov 08 2023
Another Diwali approaches and the prospects for the free trade agreement between the UK and India, which was once promised by an earlier Diwali, has not materialised. A number of open issues makes this possibility difficult and even if an FTA is announced, it will be far more shallow and narrow than would be necessary for genuine integration of the two economies, the top edit argues. Read it here

A K Bhattarcharya asks why free food should be available to 57 per cent of India’s population if the country’s poverty level has declined significantly. Read it here

The second edit explains why the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital can only partially address the winter pollution crisis. Read it here

Vandana Gombar says climate finance and advances in solar technology will shape the future of the energy industry. Read it here

‘We want stubble burning stopped. We don’t know how you do it, it’s your job. … This can’t be a political battle all the time’
 
SC bench on Delhi’s pollution

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

