Best of BS Opinion: A tale of questions, quests, and India's many facets

Do you remember the ancient tale of King Vikram and the notorious Baitaal? A moonlit forest, thick with shadows, where Vikram carefully steps forward, while hanging over his shoulder is the Baitaal — a spectacular storyteller with a love for riddles. Every time the king comes close to solving one puzzle, the spirit laughs, leaving him with yet another conundrum. Isn’t that India’s tale too? A nation marching steadfastly, burdened with questions that grow sharper at every milestone — questions of growth, space, technology, and untapped treasures. Let’s dive in.

Much like Vikram navigating treacherous paths, India is striding confidently amid global economic uncertainty. The IMF’s and World Bank’s forecasts of slower global growth cast shadows, but India’s projected 6.4 per cent growth offers a glimmer. Yet, as the Reserve Bank balances the rupee's value and policymakers grapple with trade tensions, the challenge remains. Here’s our first editorial for more.

And if India is King Vikram, then Isro is the magical sword in its arsenal, pushing the limits of what’s possible. With the SpaDEx mission’s success, ISRO has scripted a tale of precision and ambition. Our second editorial highlights that from Chandrayaan-4 to the Gaganyaan human spaceflight, the stars aren’t merely a destination — they’re a playground.

Meanwhile, Baitaal might whisper of a hidden treasure along India’s coasts — seaweed. Despite immense potential, we use only 0.35 per cent of an annual yield of nearly 10 million tonnes. Surinder Sud reveals in his column that initiatives under schemes like PMMSY are nurturing this untapped resource, promising livelihoods and innovation.

And the US restrictions on AI chip exports are probably Baitaal’s modern riddles for India. As domestic AI struggles for access to cutting-edge chips, IT services exports remain largely unaffected. Ajay Shah argues that India’s strength lies in absorbing global technologies and weaving them into its fabric. Should we aim for AI innovation or thrive as an integrator of external expertise?