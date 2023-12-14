Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Unexpected progress, the circular economy & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unexpected progress, the circular economy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 06:30 AM IST
Whether it is an unhappy future that awaits us, and how India wastes its tourism strengths --- for today
 
Shankar Acharya: As economic woes and geopolitical tensions loom, brace for impact on climate, politics and beyond.
 
Kanika Datta bemoans the process by which the value of the country’s tourism is being eroded by thoughtless development.
 
The first edit sees hope in the way climate negotiations ended in Dubai. The second edit says why India must invest in waste management.
 

QUOTE
 
The way ahead must be based on equity and climate justice, let us implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process
 

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

