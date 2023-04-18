TMS Ep413: Non-exec chairman, retail zones, IT stocks, safe harbour rules

Let us now shift focus to a piece of good news. Apple, the maker of iPhones and Macbooks, is set to open its first ever stores in India. They will be in Mumbai and New Delhi. However, there is a catch. Apple has signed a non-compete clause which means that up to 22 competing brands cannot open their stores in the vicinity. Non-compete clauses are regularly used by brands to advance their business. But, are they good for consumers? And what are the compliance challenges?

Keshub Mahindra, the former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away last week at the age of 99 years. Under his stewardship, Mahindra & Mahindra Group diversified in automobile, IT, real estate and several other sectors. But his illustrious career was also marked by a rough patch. Keshub Mahindra was sentenced to two years in jail in his 80s. The reason? He was the non-executive chairman of Union Carbide India when a gas leak from its Bhopal plant left thousands dead in 1984. But should a non-executive chairman-- who is not privy to the company’s day-to-day affairs -- be held responsible for any lapse?