TMS Ep421: Maruti Suzuki results, Vedanta debts, markets, predatory pricing

Like Maruti, Vedanta too owes its success to India’s economic liberalisation of the 1990s. The company -- then known as Sterlite Industries-- had acquired bankrupt Hindustan Zinc Limited and BALCO from the government during its journey to become a global oil-to-metals conglomerate. But, it appears, all is not well with the company for a while now. Questions are being raised about its debts. The group’s chairman Anil Agarwal, however, recently brushed aside the concerns, saying the group has a comfortable liquidity position. And that it will generate $9 billion profit in FY24. So is Vedanta out of the woods?

Maruti, it seems, is on a roll. It announced a sharp jump of 43% in its profit in the fourth quarter of FY23, despite tight competition and an increased tilt towards the SUV segment -- where it was a late comer. India's biggest carmaker has also announced plans to set up a new factory to expand its annual capacity by 1 million units. So, what is keeping the carmaker in the fast lane? And what lies in the details of its latest result?