TMS Ep 418: IT attrition, Covid-19 wave, ITC stock, heatwave

For some IT companies, the attrition rates had shot up to 30% during the pandemic due to increased demand for digitisation. Meanwhile, Covid cases were on the rise till Saturday. The number of fresh cases reported in the seven days ending Saturday was the highest recorded in India in the eight months. This implies that India has just witnessed a Covid wave of sorts. While there may be early signs that the situation is improving, can the country afford to shrug it off?

High attrition rate has been dragging down the profitability of Indian IT companies for the last few quarters. While their efforts to arrest the attrition rate have started showing some results, the recent Q4 numbers of three top IT companies showed that it was still hovering around 20%. So, how are the Indian IT companies dealing with high attrition rates?