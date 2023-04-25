Home / Podcast / TMS Ep 418: IT attrition, Covid-19 wave, ITC stock, heatwave

TMS Ep 418: IT attrition, Covid-19 wave, ITC stock, heatwave

How is Indian IT dealing with high attrition rate? Can India shrug off the Covid-19 wave? Does the rally in ITC stock have more legs? What is a heatwave? All answers here

New Delhi
TMS Ep 418: IT attrition, Covid-19 wave, ITC stock, heatwave

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

High attrition rate has been dragging down the profitability of Indian IT companies for the last few quarters. While their efforts to arrest the attrition rate have started showing some results, the recent Q4 numbers of three top IT companies showed that it was still hovering around 20%. So, how are the Indian IT companies dealing with high attrition rates? 
For some IT companies, the attrition rates had shot up to 30% during the pandemic due to increased demand for digitisation. Meanwhile, Covid cases were on the rise till Saturday. The number of fresh cases reported in the seven days ending Saturday was the highest recorded in India in the eight months. This implies that India has just witnessed a Covid wave of sorts. While there may be early signs that the situation is improving, can the country afford to shrug it off? 

Moving on, FMCG major ITC has swiftly extended its bull run on the bourses this year as risks of cigarette taxes remain at bay. So, after doubling investors’ wealth in the last two years, does the stock’s rally have more legs? 
Good Q4 results are taking the heat off the financial markets which has been reeling under pressure for a while now. But there is no let-up outside the plush offices of Dalal Street. Just an hour’s drive from Bombay Stock Exchange, at least 14 people lost their lives due to heatstroke last week. They were attending a government function in Navi Mumbai. Several parts of the country are in the grip of unforgiving heat wave now. This episode of the podcast explains what a heatwave is and more.

Topics :CoronavirusAttrition ITC LtdHeatwave

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

ITC hits new high in a subdued market; zooms 63% thus far in 2022

ITC cooks up a storm, sets up 12 cloud kitchens and 48 brand outlets

Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India

TMS Ep 417: India's demography, Bournvita row, markets, Sudan turmoil

TMS Ep416: Apple's India plans, real MVPs of IPL, markets, chit funds

TMS Ep415: Blinkit's troubles, erratic weather, telecom stocks, Bombay Club

TMS Ep414: SC fraud ruling, office spaces, markets, overseas citizenship

TMS Ep413: Non-exec chairman, retail zones, IT stocks, safe harbour rules

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story