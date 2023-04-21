Home / Podcast / TMS Ep416: Apple's India plans, real MVPs of IPL, markets, chit funds

TMS Ep416: Apple's India plans, real MVPs of IPL, markets, chit funds

Can Apple replicate its China success in India? Are small-town players the real MVPs of IPL? As heat wave intensifies, is it time to buy consumer appliance stocks? What are chit funds? Answers here

New Delhi
TMS Ep416: Apple's India plans, real MVPs of IPL, markets, chit funds

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of Apple loyalists -- some of them from Rajasthan and distant Madhya Pradesh -- erupted in joy when Tim Cook flung open the doors of Apple’s store in Delhi’s upmarket Saket on Thursday morning. And just two days ago, Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex was also witness to similar sparks of enthusiasm, where Apple CEO opened the first retail store of the company. For Apple, this is another, very visible, example of the bet it has placed on India, not just as a manufacturing base but also as a market. But can Apple replicate its China success in India? 
Apple Inc was also keen on buying IPL media rights for a five-year cycle beginning 2023. But the Californian tech giant had pulled out of the auction along with Amazon and Alphabet last year. Moving on, if you have been following the latest season of IPL, Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics in the match between KKR and Gujarat Titans on April 9, is sure to have taken your breath away. With this stellar performance, Singh found himself in a long line of IPL players who, while not billed at the top in the annual auction, proved to be the most valued performers for their teams. So, are undercard IPL players the real MVPs of the game? And are their price tags lighter than their value? 

Temperatures, meanwhile, are rising. Not just in IPL stadiums, but off the fields too. And the soaring mercury is also driving the sales of air conditioners, coolers and other similar products. So is it time to buy consumer appliance stocks? 
India has had several types of investment instruments which attracted people with the promise of good returns. Chit funds are one of them. But they have also been in the news for wrong reasons. West Bengal’s chit fund scam is one such example. And so is the recent one in Andhra Pradesh. But exactly what is a chit fund? Listen to this episode of the podcast for the answers. 

Topics :Apple IndiaIPLHeat waveChit funds

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Also Read

Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

TMS Ep415: Blinkit's troubles, erratic weather, telecom stocks, Bombay Club

TMS Ep414: SC fraud ruling, office spaces, markets, overseas citizenship

TMS Ep413: Non-exec chairman, retail zones, IT stocks, safe harbour rules

TMS Ep412: BS Tech Talk, health influencers, markets, El Nino

TMS Ep411: Amul backlash, dating apps, bank stocks, Cognyte spyware

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story