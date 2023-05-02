Home / Podcast / TMS Ep423: Byju's troubles, JioCinema, sugar stocks, Ludhiana gas leak

Is it the end of the road for Byju's? Is JioCinema the new star of OTT? Is there more sweetness left in sugar stocks? What caused the Ludhiana gas leak tragedy? Answers here

New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
BYJU’s is in the news again. The Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches at three premises linked to it in Bengaluru. The agency later claimed to have found some “incriminating” documents related to its probe into alleged foreign exchange violations done by the edtech major. The company is now facing greater regulatory scrutiny than it has ever before. So, is this the end of the road for BYJU’S? Or is it just another bump in its eventful journey? 
Notwithstanding the ongoing woes, BYJU’S still rules the online learning space -- which grew rapidly during the pandemic when most educational institutions were shut. The period was a game-changer for the online media streaming industry too, as theatres were shut during most part of 2020. Millions subscribed to Netflix and Amazon Prime. But, it seems, the industry is staring at yet another disruption. Why? Because Reliance is turning up the heat in this sector too. After live streaming FIFA World Cup and IPL matches, JioCinema has signed a deal with HBO to stream popular western TV shows and movies. So is JioCinema the new ‘star’ of OTT? 

The sugar in your coffee or tea, which you relish while binge watching OTT films, has become dearer off late. It is because uneven weather conditions are choking global supplies and increasing demand for this commodity. But some are happy. Rising prices of sugar have sweetened related-stocks. So will the scenario remain the same in the coming months as well? Should investors use this opportunity to accumulate sugar stocks in their portfolio? 
Meanwhile, Punjab’s industrial city Ludhiana was struck by a tragedy on Sunday morning. In one of its densely-populated localities, 11 people died in quick succession after coming in contact with a poisonous gas, which -- in most likelihood -- emanated from manholes dotting a covered gutter. Four others are fighting for their lives in hospitals as we speak. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more about the incident, and also about the likely cause. 



Topics :Byju RaveendranReliance JioSugar StocksGas leakage

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

Next Story