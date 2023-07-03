Home / Podcast / TMS Ep467 - Byju's, monsoon tourism, market rally, Uniform Civil Code

TMS Ep467 - Byju's, monsoon tourism, market rally, Uniform Civil Code

Has Byju's finally acknowledged its problems? Is monsoon tourism bad for Indian hills? Which risks could derail market rally in H2-CY23? What is Uniform Civil Code? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Jul 03 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Byju’s has been in the news for a while now. Its co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran is busy fighting battles on several fronts -- from trying to come out with its financial statement on time to winning the faith of investors and employees. The leadership claims it has understood its mistakes and is rectifying them. But is Byju’s really ready to turn a new leaf? 
Clearly it will be a while before Byju’s comes out from this stormy weather. If it does at all. Meanwhile, the hills of our country too are reeling under rough weather. Rains have triggered landslides, and several parts are cut off -- leaving hundreds of tourists stranded. Over the years, monsoon tourism has gained popularity in the country. But concerns are also being raised about its impact on the fragile ecosystems of Indian hills. So is monsoon tourism bad for the country’s hills? 

Meanwhile, Indian equities are on cloud nine. The benchmark indices closed the first half of CY23 at record high levels. However, as we enter the second half of the year, the risks, too, are piling up. Here's a low down of factors which may dent the market sentiment.
After the markets, let us turn our gaze to the corridors of politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code, just a week after 22nd Law Commission invited the views of the public and religious organisations on it. But ever wondered what is Uniform Civil Code? Listen to this episode of the podcast for more. 

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

