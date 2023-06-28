Home / Podcast / TMS Ep464: Go First airline, risk tourism, microcap stocks, Artemis Accords

TMS Ep464: Go First airline, risk tourism, microcap stocks, Artemis Accords

Can Go First take off once again? Will the Titan submarine tragedy sink risk tourism? Should you invest in micro-cap stocks? What are Artemis Accords? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Go First has secured lenders’ approval for interim funding of 450 crore rupees. With this, the grounded airline -- which has filed for bankruptcy -- may come to the runway again. But will it finally take off from the runway? 
Go First’s return to the sky will indeed be good news for consumers, as the aviation market is left with only two big players: Air India and Indigo. From the sky, let us shift focus to the depth of seas -- which has become a favourite destination for adventure-seeking tourists. But the recent implosion of Titan submersible has highlighted the other aspect of adventure tourism: the risks attached to it. So will the Titan sub disaster sink risk tourism? 

Dealing in stocks -- with its unexpected movements -- can also be as thrilling as bungee jumping. Amid the ongoing bull rally, micro-cap stocks have been the flavour. With a sharp surge of 15% this year, the Nifty MicroCap index has sharply outperformed the Nifty50, midcap and smallcap indices. Find out the reason behind this rally, and if these stocks are worth your money
A lot of investors it seems are over the moon as Sensex is hovering close to all-time high. Talking of the moon, the United States is planning to send humans again to the lunar surface by 2025. And, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, India joined the Artemis program -- which is aimed at another moon landing after the Apollo missions. So what are the Artemis Accords and what do they mean for India’s space exploration ambitions? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :Airline servicesspace tourism industryMarketsNASA moon mission

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

