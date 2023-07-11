TMS Ep473: Google vs CCI, wearables export, FII buying, Chandrayaan-3

India’s wearables industry too is coming of age. And the country is likely to become the world’s largest market for wearables by the end of 2023. It comes at a time when markets like North America and China are going through a difficult phase and signs of saturation have begun to emerge. But Apple still leads the global wearables market with a 20 per cent market share, followed by South Korea’s Samsung and China’s Xiaomi. Indian manufacturer Noise is at fourth spot. With stiff competition at the top, can India become a global wearables powerhouse?

The rivalry between two US giants, Google and Amazon, is finding echoes in Indian courts now. On July 14th, the Supreme Court will hear the cross-pleas of Google and the Competition Commission of India or CCI. Google -- which was slapped with a fine of over Rs 1,300 crore for its alleged anti-competitive practices a few months ago -- has accused CCI of “protecting” Amazon’s interests. So what is this allegation about? And why is Google attacking the CCI?