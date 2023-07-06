TMS Ep470: GST, Gift City, mid & small-cap stocks, Cape Town Convention

In April, when GST collections had touched an all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a great news for the economy. Meanwhile, in another good news, Google recently announced to set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat. CEO of the Internet giant Sundar Pichai told this to PM Modi during his recent US visit. So what does it mean for the GIFT City and also for the country?

One of the hallmarks of reform is that it reduces, or even eliminates long queues. Goods and services tax or GST - which marked six years of its birth on July 1 - cut the serpentine queues of trucks at check posts dotting the country’s state borders. After the inevitable teething troubles, GST has put in place a well-oiled tax ecosystem. In June, GST revenue collection stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore. With this the monthly GST collection has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 15th month running. So can it be called a good and simple tax now? Or there is more to be done?