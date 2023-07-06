TMS Ep470: GST, Gift City, mid & small-cap stocks, Cape Town Convention
What are the changes that GST needs? What does Google's fintech hub mean for Gift City? Is it time to sell mid, small-cap stocks? What is Cape Town Convention Bill? All answers here
One of the hallmarks of reform is that it reduces, or even eliminates long queues. Goods and services tax or GST - which marked six years of its birth on July 1 - cut the serpentine queues of trucks at check posts dotting the country’s state borders. After the inevitable teething troubles, GST has put in place a well-oiled tax ecosystem. In June, GST revenue collection stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore. With this the monthly GST collection has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 15th month running. So can it be called a good and simple tax now? Or there is more to be done?
In April, when GST collections had touched an all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a great news for the economy. Meanwhile, in another good news, Google recently announced to set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat. CEO of the Internet giant Sundar Pichai told this to PM Modi during his recent US visit. So what does it mean for the GIFT City and also for the country?
Meanwhile, India took a big leap in global trading this week on July 3rd when popular SGX Nifty - which has been re-branded as GIFT NIFTY - started trading at GIFT City. Moving on, stock prices of mid- and small-cap companies have inched up sharply during 2023 as investors turned to their favourite go-to destination to make a quick buck amid improving market sentiment. However, the sharp run up is now making analysts cautious on these two segments. Business Standard's Puneet Wadhwa talks to market experts to decode the road ahead for the broader markets.
The stock of InterGlobe Aviation - which runs the country’s largest airline IndiGo - has rallied 55% in the last one year. And its market capitalisation topped the 1 trillion-rupee mark last week. But not all airlines are soaring so high. Go First was recently grounded. And its lessors had moved to take back the possession of the aircraft given on lease. The Cape Town Convention guarantees this. But their requests were put on hold as India has not ratified the treaty yet. This episode of the podcast tells about this global treaty and more.
Topics :GSTGIFT Citymid and small caps stockCape TownIndian aviation
First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:53 AM IST