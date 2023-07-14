TMS Ep476: India-France ties, India's river system, gold price, Project 75i

Back home, rivers in north India are in a spate. Most of them are flowing close to the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas and leaving thousands homeless. Parts of the national capital are also submerged in Yamuna water. So are we failing to manage the river systems?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France for a two-day visit. Apart from attending Bastille Day military parade as a guest of honour, he is expected to seal some crucial deals too. Purchase of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets is likely to be one of them. What else is on the table? And what does Modi’s visit mean for India-France ties?