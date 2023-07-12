Home / Podcast / TMS Ep474: Foxconn-Vedanta split, TRAI on OTT, markets, Indus Water Treaty

TMS Ep474: Foxconn-Vedanta split, TRAI on OTT, markets, Indus Water Treaty

Is Foxconn-Vedanta split a setback for India's chip dreams? Why has TRAI changed its stance on OTT regulations? Will sectoral laggards of H1CY23 regain mojo? What is Indus Water Treaty? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taiwan’s Foxconn has pulled out of its pact with Vedanta to build India’s first semiconductor plant in Gujarat. The deal -- which was announced about ten months ago -- was on shaky ground as both the firms had no chip-making experience. And the joint venture was struggling to find a technology partner. So what does it mean for India’s ambitious chip-making plan? 
A broken deal should not chip away at India’s ambition to become a global semiconductor player. Meanwhile, an about-turn by the country’s telecom regulator has taken many by surprise. Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India came out with a consultation paper, seeking suggestions on regulating over-the-top-players like WhatsApp and Telegram. It comes three years after the regulator had spoken against creating such a regulatory framework. So why has TRAI changed its stance on OTT regulations? 

OTT players and the regulator should find a common ground, which will be in the interest of both. Moving on, benchmark indices have been shooting through the roof for a while now. In fact, markets saw positive movement in the entire first half of the calendar year 2023. But, some sectors like oil and gas, metal, and power underperformed the indices. So, why did stocks in these segments lagg behind? And will they regain momentum in the second half of 2023? 
After the markets, let us turn our gaze to a rather sensitive subject: The India-Pakistan relations. Last week, New Delhi decided to boycott proceedings started by Islamabad at the Permanent Court of Arbitration against two hydropower projects in Kashmir. India said that a neutral expert was already examining the issue and the Indus Water Treaty prohibits parallel proceedings. But what exactly is the Indus Water Treaty? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Telecom regulator to meet OTT cos on action against phishing, spam calls

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

TMS Ep473: Google vs CCI, wearables export, FII buying, Chandrayaan-3

TMS Ep472: Data Protection Bill, Threads, markets, rupee global currency

TMS Ep471: Inflation, Maruti-Toyota, bank consolidation, Kashmiri saffron

TMS Ep470: GST, Gift City, mid & small-cap stocks, Cape Town Convention

TMS Ep469: JioBharat phone, Ajit Pawar's switch, durable stocks, NLMC

Topics :FoxconnVedanta TRAI to telcosIndus Water Treaty

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story