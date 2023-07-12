TMS Ep474: Foxconn-Vedanta split, TRAI on OTT, markets, Indus Water Treaty

A broken deal should not chip away at India’s ambition to become a global semiconductor player. Meanwhile, an about-turn by the country’s telecom regulator has taken many by surprise. Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India came out with a consultation paper, seeking suggestions on regulating over-the-top-players like WhatsApp and Telegram. It comes three years after the regulator had spoken against creating such a regulatory framework. So why has TRAI changed its stance on OTT regulations?

Taiwan’s Foxconn has pulled out of its pact with Vedanta to build India’s first semiconductor plant in Gujarat. The deal -- which was announced about ten months ago -- was on shaky ground as both the firms had no chip-making experience. And the joint venture was struggling to find a technology partner. So what does it mean for India’s ambitious chip-making plan?