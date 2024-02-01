TMS Ep620: Interim Budget, GIFT City exchanges, market concerns & more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will equal the feat of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai today when she rises to present her sixth consecutive budget in the Parliament. But will she stick to the old tradition of keeping the interim budget free of pre-election sops or big schemes? What clue could the history of the interim budget offer us?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has an impressive record of keeping promises. Just a fortnight after she had said that the government was going through the process of direct listing of stocks in GIFT IFSC in a “very systematic manner”, the rules were finally notified last week. Indian companies can now list on foreign exchanges. But how will it benefit India Inc.?

Cleary GIFT city will open a window of opportunity for Indian companies. But today, India Inc. and investors will be glued to TV sets. Today’s ‘disha-nirdeshak’ Budget, as PM Modi called it on January 31, will be keenly watched as investors expect the government to paint a picture of commitment to growth and sustainability ahead of the General Elections. But, kick-starting demand in rural and urban landscapes would come at a cost. Will the markets be able to digest that? Let's gauge which fiscal estimates may play spoilsport for the markets?

The ruling government cannot present the Economic Survey with the interim budget. This time it came out with an economic review telling about India’s journey over the last ten years. But ever wondered exactly what is an interim budget? We explain it in this episode of the podcast.