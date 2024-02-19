Home / Podcast / TMS Ep632: Jio OTT and TV, flight delays, markets, Right to Disconnect

TMS Ep632: Jio OTT and TV, flight delays, markets, Right to Disconnect

Can Reliance do a Jio in media? Why are your flights getting delayed or cancelled? Is the market recovery sustainable? What is Australia's Right to Disconnect Bill? All answers here

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:00 AM IST
Clearly, the Indian media and entertainment landscape is seeing quite a churn. But even if Reliance seals both the deals, it wouldn’t be a smooth sailing ahead. Let us now turn our gaze towards skies where turbulence is brewing for Indian airlines. The season of fog is long gone, but passengers are still facing flight delays. But why? 

Meanwhile, Dalal Street saw a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears last week. Eventually the bulls had their way, as the market ended with weekly gains. Will this recovery be sustainable or is there more pain ahead?  


Money, whether earned from the stocks or after a hard day’s work in the office, keeps us going. But what drags us down are the calls and emails beyond the working hours. When we are with families or friends. Australia has now come out with a Bill that will put in place a “right to disconnect”. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

