TMSEp562: Finance Commission, Big 5 in governance, Samvat 2080, Tata-Singur

The tenure of the 15th Finance Commission is nearing its end. And the government has kicked-off the process to form the 16th Finance Commission. The panel, which recommends distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and the states, and also between the states, is likely to be set up before December. So what are the burning issues that the 16th Finance Commission is likely to face?

Staying with the governance theme, a national daily recently reported that top multinational consultancy firms, primarily the ‘Big Four’ and McKinsey & Co, won at least 308 consulting assignments from different government ministries, departments, and organisations between April 2017 and June 2022. In today’s special segment, Ayush Mishra and Thareek Ahmed explore the role of Big 5 in India’s Governance.

Financial markets, meanwhile, are entering Samvat 2080 on a solid domestic footing with India Inc. delivering robust earnings growth. All eyes, now, are on the Lok Sabha elections which are due in the middle of 2024. Globally, geopolitical tensions and volatility in bond yields continue to weigh on the market sentiment. We share with yoy a lowdown of the key events that will shape the markets in the new Samvat year.

After the financial markets, let us move on to a case which made nationwide headlines in 2008 -- the Tata’s Nano plant in West Bangal’s Singur. Hit by protests, the conglomerate had to shift the project to Sanand in Gujarat. But it was in the news again recently after Tata Motors said it has won an arbitration award of ₹766 crore from the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp. Ltd. But what was this case all about? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.