Home / Politics / 10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies quit Parl amid suspense over new roles

10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies quit Parl amid suspense over new roles

BJP had fielded 21 of its MPs in the Assembly polls - seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, four in Chhattisgarh, and three in Telangana

Photo: Twitter
Archis Mohan New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

On Wednesday, nine of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha members and one from the Rajya Sabha, recently elected to the legislatures of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, resigned from Parliament. Two others are also likely to send in their resignations.

Their quitting Parliament contributed to the suspense on whether the BJP’s top leadership would continue with the old guard as the chief ministers of the three Hindi heartland states or pick from the ones who have quit their membership of Parliament.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Those who resigned included Union Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Ministers of State Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh, which would mean changes in the Union Council of Ministers. Patel said he would soon quit the Council of Ministers. Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena also resigned. Meena’s Upper House term was scheduled to end in April 2024.

The BJP had fielded 21 of its MPs in the Assembly polls - seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, four in Chhattisgarh, and three in Telangana. Of the 21, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, a six-term Lok Sabha MP, lost, as did eight others.

BJP President J P Nadda accompanied 10 of the dozen MPs as they tendered their resignations from Parliament. Two others, Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will send in their resignations later, BJP sources said. The 10 also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other MPs who quit are Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh. Meena is from Rajasthan, Tomar, the Union Agriculture Minister, is from Madhya Pradesh, as is Patel, while Renuka Singh is from Chhattisgarh.

BJP sources said some of those who have quit are likely to be given key responsibilities in the states, such as Speakers, key ministries, or made state unit chiefs to help the party prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Patel, who comes from the politically significant Other Backward Classes (OBC), is a contender for his state’s chief ministerial chair. In Chhattisgarh, Sao, the state unit chief, is an OBC, while Sai belongs to the Scheduled Tribes.

However, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped enough hints on Wednesday that he was keen to continue at the helm of the state. He visited Chhindwara, announcing “mission 29,” that is, to ensure the BJP wins all 29 seats in the state. He lunched with a tribal family, washed the feet of women, declared that his next objective after ‘Ladli Behna’ was to encourage women to become “Lakhpati Didis”, earning Rs 10,000 a month. Chouhan said the BJP’s previous best in MP was 173 seats with a vote share of 42.5 per cent, while on this occasion it has secured an unprecedented 48.55 per cent.

The BJP Parliamentary Party will meet on Thursday in Parliament and felicitate the PM for the recent wins.

In the last 10 years, the BJP’s top leadership has sprung several surprises in picking CMs, including Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar and Raghubar Das in Jharkhand in 2014, Biplab Deb in Tripura in 2018, Bhupendrabhai Patel in Gujarat and Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka in 2021, Jai Ram Thakur in Himachal Pradesh in 2017 and Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand in 2022. In 2014, it brought Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to the Centre but sent him back in 2017.

 

Also Read

As MPs, Union ministers win Assembly elections, how likely are by-polls?

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

BJP Parliamentary Party to meet tomorrow, likely to felicitate PM Modi

Punjab Guv Purohit reserves 3 Bills for President Murmu's consideration

Kashmir suffered for years due to Nehru's two major blunders: Amit Shah

TMC urges swift seat sharing, manifesto finalisation for effective Oppn

Amid tight fiscal, Telangana's new CM tasked with delivering '6' guarantees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJP MLAsParliamentLok Sabha MPsRajya SabhaState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story