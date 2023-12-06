10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies quit Parl amid suspense over new roles

On Wednesday, nine of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha members and one from the Rajya Sabha, recently elected to the legislatures of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, resigned from Parliament. Two others are also likely to send in their resignations.

Their quitting Parliament contributed to the suspense on whether the BJP’s top leadership would continue with the old guard as the chief ministers of the three Hindi heartland states or pick from the ones who have quit their membership of Parliament.

Those who resigned included Union Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Ministers of State Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh, which would mean changes in the Union Council of Ministers. Patel said he would soon quit the Council of Ministers. Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena also resigned. Meena’s Upper House term was scheduled to end in April 2024.

The BJP had fielded 21 of its MPs in the Assembly polls - seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, four in Chhattisgarh, and three in Telangana. Of the 21, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, a six-term Lok Sabha MP, lost, as did eight others.

BJP President J P Nadda accompanied 10 of the dozen MPs as they tendered their resignations from Parliament. Two others, Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will send in their resignations later, BJP sources said. The 10 also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other MPs who quit are Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh. Meena is from Rajasthan, Tomar, the Union Agriculture Minister, is from Madhya Pradesh, as is Patel, while Renuka Singh is from Chhattisgarh.

BJP sources said some of those who have quit are likely to be given key responsibilities in the states, such as Speakers, key ministries, or made state unit chiefs to help the party prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Patel, who comes from the politically significant Other Backward Classes (OBC), is a contender for his state’s chief ministerial chair. In Chhattisgarh, Sao, the state unit chief, is an OBC, while Sai belongs to the Scheduled Tribes.

However, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped enough hints on Wednesday that he was keen to continue at the helm of the state. He visited Chhindwara, announcing “mission 29,” that is, to ensure the BJP wins all 29 seats in the state. He lunched with a tribal family, washed the feet of women, declared that his next objective after ‘Ladli Behna’ was to encourage women to become “Lakhpati Didis”, earning Rs 10,000 a month. Chouhan said the BJP’s previous best in MP was 173 seats with a vote share of 42.5 per cent, while on this occasion it has secured an unprecedented 48.55 per cent.

The BJP Parliamentary Party will meet on Thursday in Parliament and felicitate the PM for the recent wins.

In the last 10 years, the BJP’s top leadership has sprung several surprises in picking CMs, including Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar and Raghubar Das in Jharkhand in 2014, Biplab Deb in Tripura in 2018, Bhupendrabhai Patel in Gujarat and Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka in 2021, Jai Ram Thakur in Himachal Pradesh in 2017 and Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand in 2022. In 2014, it brought Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to the Centre but sent him back in 2017.



