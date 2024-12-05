Google signs MoU with AP govt to accelerate AI adoption and innovation

Andhra Pradesh has entered into an agreement with Google under which the tech giant will help the state in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in various fields including healthcare, and also give a fillip to the local startup ecosystem there.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Google and the Andhra Pradesh government was signed on Thursday.

The collaboration will also focus on promoting skill development and bridging the digital divide by providing citizens with the necessary training and resources to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Additionally, Google will support the state’s startup ecosystem, to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of AI.

Google Cloud will also collaborate with the government to provide skilling programs for government agencies, including Google Cloud Certifications and Skill Badges in areas like cybersecurity, data analytics, and generative AI.

Reacting to it, Andhra Pradesh’s tech savvy chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are pleased to partner with Google to integrate AI solutions and accelerate Andhra Pradesh’s growth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of using technology for the betterment of our citizens. We aim to empower every individual and business by harnessing the power of AI, building a thriving environment for innovation and growth across the state.”

The MoU exchange took place in Amaravati, in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development, Andhra Pradesh, Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India, and S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of Real Time Governance Society, Andhra Pradesh.

“We’ve always believed that technology should serve the people, and now with AI, we see great potential where AI empowers every citizen and business to innovate and excel. Our collaboration with Google is a significant step towards realising this vision. Together, we aim to create an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem where AI drives progress in critical sectors. This partnership will also be instrumental in building an AI-ready workforce, a vibrant startup ecosystem in AI, and ensuring lasting benefits of AI for all,” Lokesh said.

As part of the MoU, Google will offer 10,000 certificates for the Google AI Essentials course, a foundational course that teaches people how to use AI in their work and everyday lives to increase productivity and efficiency.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India, said, “This collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Government is another step in our commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital future for India. We are excited to combine Google’s AI expertise with the state’s vision to cultivate an AI-ready workforce, support local startups, and address areas like healthcare and sustainability. We look forward to partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government to unlock the transformative potential of AI to drive progress, improve lives, and promote development and inclusion across the state.”