Home / Politics / 95% cases filed by central probe agencies are against Oppn leaders: Sule

95% cases filed by central probe agencies are against Oppn leaders: Sule

Pawar appeared before the agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam this morning

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday claimed that as per the government data presented in Parliament, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against leaders of opposition parties. She accused the government of misusing the probe agencies, and asserted that truth shall ultimately prevail.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP was speaking to reporters outside her party office in south Mumbai after accompanying MLA Rohit Pawar till the entrance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located nearby.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pawar appeared before the agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam this morning.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth shall prevail). This is a period of struggle for us. There will be challenges in future, but we will overcome them. We will struggle, but continue to tread on the path of truth. This fight is for the pride of Maharashtra," Sule said.

"We will continue to walk on the path of truth. As per the data presented in Parliament by the government, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against the opposition leaders," the Baramati MP said. So it was not surprising that Rohit Pawar was summoned for questioning by the ED. He recently took out a state-wide 'Sangharsh Yatra' to highlight the plight of farmers and youth, and it was getting a huge response, she said.

"It is said that the summons to him could be political vendetta," the NCP working president added. When asked if the party workers gathered outside the NCP office as a show of strength, she said, "It is not a show of strength, but love and affection for him (Rohit Pawar)."

Sule said the prevailing situation was a struggle for them. "Challenges will come and we will overcome them by being firm and committed to truth," she added.

Also Read

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

Frequent offender: Sule to move privilege motion against BJP's Bidhuri

Supriya Life targets 1-2% global mkt share with oral cancer detection kit

BJP engineered splits in parties started by 'Marathi people': Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule raises concern on rising air pollution in Mumbai, Pune

Caste, religious differences created to destroy Tamils' unity: TN CM Stalin

Rahul dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; says he won't be intimidated

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar appears before ED amid money laundering probe

Rahul Gandhi resumes 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam

Bharat Ratna award to Karpoori reflects Modi govt's desperation: Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Opposition partiesSupriya SuleNationalist Congress PartyEnforcement DirectorateMaharashtra government

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story