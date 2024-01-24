95% cases filed by central probe agencies are against Oppn leaders: Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday claimed that as per the government data presented in Parliament, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against leaders of opposition parties. She accused the government of misusing the probe agencies, and asserted that truth shall ultimately prevail.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP was speaking to reporters outside her party office in south Mumbai after accompanying MLA Rohit Pawar till the entrance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located nearby.

Pawar appeared before the agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam this morning.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth shall prevail). This is a period of struggle for us. There will be challenges in future, but we will overcome them. We will struggle, but continue to tread on the path of truth. This fight is for the pride of Maharashtra," Sule said.

"We will continue to walk on the path of truth. As per the data presented in Parliament by the government, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against the opposition leaders," the Baramati MP said. So it was not surprising that Rohit Pawar was summoned for questioning by the ED. He recently took out a state-wide 'Sangharsh Yatra' to highlight the plight of farmers and youth, and it was getting a huge response, she said.

"It is said that the summons to him could be political vendetta," the NCP working president added. When asked if the party workers gathered outside the NCP office as a show of strength, she said, "It is not a show of strength, but love and affection for him (Rohit Pawar)."



Sule said the prevailing situation was a struggle for them. "Challenges will come and we will overcome them by being firm and committed to truth," she added.