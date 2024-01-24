Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi resumes 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam

Rahul Gandhi resumes 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam

Gandhi received bundles of Gamochas (Assam scarf) and other ethnic scarfs from the public

Gandhi will conclude his day by halting at Gauripur for the night
Press Trust of India Barpeta (Assam)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with a roadshow in Barpeta district of Assam.

After his night halt at Bishnupur, Gandhi started the 7th day of the Yatra in Assam with a roadshow from Barpeta town to New Bus stand, where he will address the public.

He was seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which slowly moved through the main roads of the town amidst a sea of people waving the National Flag along with that of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' (BJNY), Congress party and other opposition parties like CPI(M).

Gandhi received bundles of Gamochas (Assam scarf) and other ethnic scarfs from the public.

From the Barpeta New Bus Stand, the Yatra will continue with the Congress MP moving in his specially decorated bus.

"Then a padyatra will start from Harmohan Chakravarty Memorial Girls ME School in Abhayapuri to Abhayapuri College, followed by a public address," a Congress leader said.

After his morning break at North Salmara point in Bongaigaon, he will again resume the Yatra by car to Chalbana village in Dhubri district and address a public rally.

Gandhi will conclude his day by halting at Gauripur for the night.

Topics :Rahul GandhiAssamCongressOpposition partiesBJPLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

