A high-stakes, big-bang bypoll in Bankipur Assembly constituency

Bypolls are a low-key affair because they are necessitated by the death or resignation of the person holding the seat. But not so with the impending one in the Bankipur Assembly constituency, earlier called Patna West. The rise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin took place through a Bankipur bypoll, which he had won 20 years ago following the death of his father, the incumbent. Now it is Nabin’s resignation that has led to another bypoll, in which Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), will make his debut in electoral politics from the same seat.