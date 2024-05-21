Home / Politics / AAP indulging in 'character assassination' of Swati Maliwal, alleges BJP

AAP indulging in 'character assassination' of Swati Maliwal, alleges BJP

The Delhi Police arrested Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, on Saturday after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in "character assassination" of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, instead of taking action against Bibhav Kumar who is alleged to have assaulted her.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked Kejriwal why no action had been taken against Kumar despite his party's Rajya MP Sanjay Singh admitting at a press conference recently that Maliwal was mistreated.

The Delhi Police arrested Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, on Saturday after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence.

"Such misbehaviour with a woman MP. Instead of addressing it, the AAP is indulging in her character assassination," Trivedi charged.

The BJP leader also slammed Kejriwal over his party alleging BJP's involvement in the matter, and asked him, "Did you set up any inquiry into the incident? If not, then on what grounds you are arriving at a conclusion."

Maliwal had on Monday alleged that Delhi government ministers were "spreading lies" about her and threatened to take them to court.

In a post on X, the AAP MP also refuted allegations by AAP leaders that she had filed the complaint against Kumar at the behest of the BJP because she had a corruption case against her.

