AAP leader Manish Sisodia appears before ACB in Classroom scam case

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party of 'misusing' agencies to file false cases against the opposition.

The former Delhi Deputy CM appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case of Delhi's classroom scam. Manish Sisodia said that excellent work has been done in Delhi in education and brilliant classrooms and schools were built during his tenure.

He alleged that the case filed against him is motivated by politics with the BJP, and he will keep his stand against the ACB. He further mentioned BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and asserted that he had made allegations against him related to the same case. However, Sisodia later filed a defamation suit against Tiwari, after which he is currently out of jail on bail.

"See, excellent schools have been built in Delhi and excellent education is imparted but BJP, motivated by politics, misuses its agencies and files FIRs. This is completely a politically motivated case and I will put my views before the ACB. BJP misused all the agencies and dug up the lives of each and every leader but they did not find anything. They only file fake FIRs, the same will happen in this case as well. I want to say one thing that Manoj Tiwari had made these allegations against me but when I filed a defamation suit against him, he is out on bail. In this, Manoj Tiwari is also running away from the allegations, I wonder why BJP is doing this", Manish Sisodia told reporters on Friday.