Held forward-looking talks with J-K CM on tourism development: Shekhawat

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that he held a positive and forward-looking discussion with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the development of the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir Shekhawat arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning as part of his two-day visit.

"During my visit to Jammu & Kashmir, I was graciously invited for a dinner interaction by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah Ji," he said on X.

"In a warm and cordial atmosphere, we held a positive and forward-looking discussion on the development of the tourism sector in J&K. Emphasis was laid on enhancing infrastructure, promoting heritage sites, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through tourism," he said in his post.