Held forward-looking talks with J-K CM on tourism development: Shekhawat

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that he held a positive and forward-looking discussion with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the development of the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir Shekhawat arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning as part of his two-day visit.
"During my visit to Jammu & Kashmir, I was graciously invited for a dinner interaction by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah Ji," he said on X.
"In a warm and cordial atmosphere, we held a positive and forward-looking discussion on the development of the tourism sector in J&K. Emphasis was laid on enhancing infrastructure, promoting heritage sites, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through tourism," he said in his post.
Such engagements reflect "our collective commitment" to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a global tourism destination that celebrates its culture, nature, and people, Shekhawat added.
The tourism sector in the UT has been badly hit after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.
Abdullah lately has been making efforts to visit different areas of Kashmir, and holding key meetings at such sites, aiming to boost the confidence of tourists to again travel to Jammu and Kashmir.
During the visit, Shekhawat offered prayers at the shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani. He is also set to visit the ancient Martand Surya Temple, besides Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in Anantnag district of J-K.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app