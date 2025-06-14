Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / News-ANI / National / 'You can't ask questions': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj slams govt on plane crash

'You can't ask questions': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj slams govt on plane crash

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's remark came after the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Aaam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj made the comments on X | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling government over the growing concerns over public safety in India. He questioned, through a series of tragedies that have happened in recent months, asking for the government's accountability for rising accidents and crime incidents.

In a post on X, Bhardwaj said, "You go for a vacation in Kashmir, and terrorists shoot you point blank. You go to a Kumbh and it ends in a stampede, killing many. You go to a Railway station, you can get killed again in a stampede. You go in a flight for work/vacation, and it crashes. You are studying in your hostel, and the plane falls on you. Rapes, extortion, murders are everyday happening around u. But you can't ask Questions because No one of responsible."

 

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's remark came after the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday.

The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

Also Read

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

Delhi HC dismisses Amanatullah Khan's PIL on Batla House demolition drive

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

AAP opposes proposed fee regulation bill, calls it 'anti-parent'

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Sisodia skips summons in corruption case linked to classroom construction

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Despite BJP's 4-engine govt, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party ahmedabad plane crash Saurabh Bharadwaj Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon