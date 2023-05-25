Home / Politics / AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after collapse in Tihar Jail

AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after collapse in Tihar Jail

AAP leader and former Minister of Health in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital following a minor accident that occurred in the washroom of Tihar Jail

IANS New Delhi
AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after collapse in Tihar Jail

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
The jailed AAP leader and former Minister of Health in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital following a minor accident that occurred in the washroom of Tihar Jail, an official said on Thursday.

According to a prison official, around 6 a.m. on Thursday, the undertrial prisoner slipped/fell down in the bathroom of the hospital at central jail No. 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.

"Then he was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal.

"He was further referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder," said the prison officials.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

