AAP lists pro-farmer policy in response to BJP's memorandum to CM Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has come up with a list of pro-farmer's policies after the BJP alleged that a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders was not allowed to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, demanding the implementation of a pro-farmer scheme on Saturday.

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders was allegedly stopped by police at some distance from the chief minister's residence. They had gone to submit a memorandum demanding the implementation of a pro-farmer scheme.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Responding to it, AAP said in its statement that the Kejriwal government has supported the farmers and their interests in all capacities.



"This is the first government to award Rs 50,000 per hectare as crop compensation during crop damage universally to all farmers, and this is the highest among all states in the country. The AAP said that in another landmark step, the government of Delhi had increased the circle rates, which has been the long-standing demand of the farmers but unfortunately, the LG didn't approve this. All the necessities of the farmers will be taken into consideration and the requisites will be implemented accordingly," said APP in a statement.

The BJP has always been anti-farmers in their actions, be it 'Black Farm laws' due to which farmers had to hit the streets or rising suicide rates of the farmers in the country.

In past also CM Kejriwal congratulated farmers on the success of their movement and said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands.

In 2021, the Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution seeking the repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price of crops.

However, earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said they would raise the demand for a compensation policy for Ochandi farmers in the Assembly on Monday.