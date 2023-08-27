AAP making strong organisation in Bihar like other states: Sandeep Pathak

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made its stand clear on contesting Bihar assembly elections, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak on Sunday said that his party is making the organization strong in the state, but will fight Lok Sabha polls under the banner of the INDIA coalition.

"Leaders of the Bihar organisation came here yesterday. We had a general meeting with them to talk about making a strong organisation for the Bihar elections. We are making a strong organisation in Bihar like we did in other states. We will see it when the election happens in Bihar. You have to keep making an organisation when people become volunteers at your party. Bihar's election is not coming yet," Pathak said while talking to ANI.

He also said that further strategies for the general elections will be discussed in the next meeting of the Opposition's alliance in Mumbai.

"Lok Sabha elections will be held under the banner of the India Coalition. They (the INDIA alliance) will give more information officially on who will fight from where in the election," the AAP leader added.

He further said that the party is also preparing for the elections in states like any other regional party.

"INDIA alliance is for national politics. All parties are making their own preparations for the assembly elections, we are also preparing. The only job of a political party is to contest elections. But we cannot fight without an organization," Pathak said.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak held a meeting with the leaders of the Bihar organization in Delhi regarding the organizational structure in Bihar.

Pathak addressed the leaders of the Bihar Organization at AAP Headquarters in Delhi and said that it is necessary to have a strong organisation to contest elections in Bihar.

"It is the misfortune of Bihar that due to dirty politics, the state has not been able to move forward where it should have been. AAP will contest elections in Bihar. But to contest elections it is necessary to have a strong organization," he said on Saturday.

"We will contest elections in Bihar, but the party will decide when to contest. We cannot contest elections directly in Bihar, for that we have to strengthen the organization first. We will have to form our own committee in every village. We have to work hard from now itself to strengthen and expand the organization. Once the organization becomes strong, then we will contest elections and win too," Pathak added.

Meanwhile, 26 Opposition parties including AAP have constituted a bloc named INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance'. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1.