AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal after misbehavior incident

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met party colleague Swati Maliwal, a day after the party accepted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with her.

Sanjay Singh was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh during his meeting with Maliwal, sources said. The meeting took place at Maliwal's residence, they added.

Calls and messages to Maliwal, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and a former chief of the DCW, did not elicit any response.
 

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference and said the incident with Maliwal was a "highly condemnable" one.

Police had also visited her residence on Minto Road on Tuesday.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

