Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / AAP questions delay in naming Delhi CM, says BJP has 'no face' to run govt

AAP questions delay in naming Delhi CM, says BJP has 'no face' to run govt

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi's acting Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of lacking a credible leader to govern the national capital

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Atishi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not trust any of the 48 BJP MLAs elected in Delhi and alleged that the party has no vision or plan for governance | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Launching a fresh attack on the BJP over its delay in announcing the chief minister and the cabinet for Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the saffron party has "no face" to run the government.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi's acting Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of lacking a credible leader to govern the national capital.

"It's been ten days since the election results were announced. People thought that the BJP would declare its chief minister and the cabinet on February 9 and begin developmental works immediately. But it is now clear that they have no face to run Delhi," she said.

Atishi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not trust any of the 48 BJP MLAs elected in Delhi and alleged that the party has no vision or plan for governance.

"The BJP knows that all they will do is loot the people of Delhi. If they don't have anyone capable of running the government, how will they work for people?" she asked.

The political battle between the AAP and the BJP is set to escalate further as the delay in the saffron party's leadership decision comes after its decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to be probed over renovation, says BJP

Govt's move to prosecute Satyendar Jain a conspiracy: Sanjay Singh

Atishi claims 'internal tussle' among BJP MLAs over portfolio allocation

BJP sees red over renaming of CMO Delhi X handle, seeks LG's intervention

BJP will turn Delhi into UP: Atishi claims power cuts in national capital

In the recently concluded 70-member Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP secured 48 seats, while the AAP won 22 seats. The election results were declared on February 8 following polling on February 5.

The BJP's victory ended the AAP's decade-long rule in the national capital. In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP had managed just eight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yamuna river cleanup drive begins days before BJP forms Delhi govt

RSS-BJP offer 'jumlas,' Mamata Banerjee will lead INDIA bloc: Kirti Azad

Cong asks Assam CM's info source on allegations against Gaurav Gogoi's wife

Premium

Punjabi speakers lead Indian asylum claims at the US border: Study

Premium

Expect investments in excess of Rs 4 trn to create 100,000 jobs: MP CM

Topics :AtishiNarendra ModiAam Aadmi PartyDelhi Assembly ElectionsBJP

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story