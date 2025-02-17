RSS-BJP offer 'jumlas,' Mamata Banerjee will lead INDIA bloc: Kirti Azad

Following the remarks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat that Hindus play a pivotal role in shaping Indian society, TMC MP Kirti Azad said that the RSS or BJP have only 'jumla' to offer and their job is to mislead people.

He expressed confidence that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would become the president of INDIA bloc.

Kirti Azad said, "People of RSS were accomplices of the British right from the beginning. They played a major role in the partition of the country. The world knows about them. They unite in the name of religion but if you ask them what did the RSS or BJP do, they have only 'jumla' to offer. It is their job to mislead people."

He further said that they mislead people and spread in the name of Sanatan Dharma.

"Whoever comes to West Bengal to contest against Mamata Banerjee will wither away. I am confident that in the time to come, Didi will be the president of INDIA Alliance and even lead the nation," he further said.

Earlier on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the diversity and "temperament" of Hindu society on Sunday, urging everyone to move forward by accepting such diversity, while speaking to the Sangh's workers in West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, the RSS chief said, "What does the Sangh want to do? If this question has to be answered in one sentence, then the Sangh wants to unite the entire Hindu society. Why unite the Hindu society? Because Hindus are responsible for this country's society."

Talking about how Bharat (India) has its own particular nature, and referencing the formation of Pakistan as the group of people who did not agree with the country's nature.

"India is not just a geography, that can change time to time but it considered India when there is a nature temperament to it, and India has that, the ones who thought they cannot live with that nature and temperament made their own country (Pakistan)," Bhagwat remarked.

Highlighting the nature of India being from an ancient time, and how it is even older than the formation of an independent India.

"The ones who did not go, it makes sense that they all want the temperament of India, and that temperament is not of today, nor is it made on August 15, 1947 (Indian Independence), it is even more ancient than that." the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said that the world has finally realised that Hindus have always accepted the diversity of the world.

When the world's history opened its eyes to this terrain, called the Indo-Iranian plate in Google, then they found a similar temperament across the region, which is that Hindus move forward by accepting the diversity of the world," he said.

"Everyone has their own specific expertise, Hindus know that all the expertise is the invention of truth and it is one truth. Shrushti ke charachar jagat mein, jad chetan sab mein wohi ek hai jo nahi badalta, jo pehele bhi tha, aaj bhi hai, aur kal bhi rahega, woh shashwat hai (In nature's pastures, in its roots and everything, there one which is unchanging, who was there before, is there today, and will be there tomorrow, that is eternal). Everything else keeps changing," he added.

Speaking on the idea of diversity as being inherent to Hindus and urging respect for others beliefs, he remarked, "Hindus know, because they understand that oneness is from diversity...that is why stand on your expertise with reverence and respect everyone's expertise. Humans have to live like people, but not just that, that person is for family, family is for nation and nation is for humans. The whole life comes into nature. That is why friendship with nature is in that belief.