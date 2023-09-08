Home / Politics / AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

Last month, the BJP had named its candidates for 39 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the BSP's first list contained seven nominees

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the first list of 10 candidates, including nominees for two seats in Bhopal district currently held by the ruling BJP, for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

With this, the AAP has become the third political party, after the BJP and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to release its first list of candidates for the year-end polls whose schedule is yet to be announced.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit had earlier announced it will field candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state. The list includes candidates from Bhopal district's Govindpura seat, Sajjan Singh Parmar, and Dr Ravikant Dwivedi from Huzur in the state capital, a party release said here.

Both Govindpura and Huzur segments are currently represented by BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur and Rameshwar Sharma, respectively. The list also includes the names of candidates from Sewda (Sanjay Dubey), Dimani (Surendra Singh) Tomar, Morena (Ramesh Upadhyay), Petlawad-ST (Komal Damor), Sirmour (Sarita Pandey), Sironj (IS Morya), Churhat (Anendra Govind Mishra Rajan) and Maharajpur (Ram Ji Patel).

Last month, the BJP had named its candidates for 39 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the BSP's first list contained seven nominees.

Also Read

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India facing threat to secularism, PM going against Constitution: TN CM

Bru migrants urge EC to retain voters' names in Mizoram electoral list

Chhattisgarh election: Congress to hold meeting on list of candidates today

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Congress engaged in uniting Bharat, BJP trying to break it: Kharge

Topics :AAPPoliticsMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story