AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the first list of 10 candidates, including nominees for two seats in Bhopal district currently held by the ruling BJP, for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

With this, the AAP has become the third political party, after the BJP and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to release its first list of candidates for the year-end polls whose schedule is yet to be announced.



The Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit had earlier announced it will field candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state. The list includes candidates from Bhopal district's Govindpura seat, Sajjan Singh Parmar, and Dr Ravikant Dwivedi from Huzur in the state capital, a party release said here.



Both Govindpura and Huzur segments are currently represented by BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur and Rameshwar Sharma, respectively. The list also includes the names of candidates from Sewda (Sanjay Dubey), Dimani (Surendra Singh) Tomar, Morena (Ramesh Upadhyay), Petlawad-ST (Komal Damor), Sirmour (Sarita Pandey), Sironj (IS Morya), Churhat (Anendra Govind Mishra Rajan) and Maharajpur (Ram Ji Patel).



Last month, the BJP had named its candidates for 39 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the BSP's first list contained seven nominees.