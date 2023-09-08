Bru migrants urge EC to retain voters' names in Mizoram electoral list

The General Secretary of the Bru Displaced People's Forum, Bruno Msha, wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, asking him to keep the names of Bru voters on the electoral roll of Mizoram who were left out during the population census conducted by the Tripura government.
Msha emphasised that if the names of the Bru IDPs are deleted from the Mizoram voter list, several citizens of the country would be denied the right to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Mizoram polls.
Citing the petition of the Young Mizo Association, which has requested the CEO of Mizoram to delete the names of Bru voters from the electoral rolls, the letter stated that a significant number of Brus are yet to be resettled in Tripura according to the provisions of the Quadripartite Agreement.
Msha also stated in the letter that many Bru IDPs are in a dilemma about whether they would be settled in Mizoram or Tripura. Approximately 1,000 Bru voters remain on Mizoram's electoral rolls, with elections slated to take place later this year.