AAP's lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Rinku suspended for Monsoon session

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.

As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku's conduct in the House and asked Parliametary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member's suspension.

Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the Monsoon session.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote.

The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on August 11.

Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a bypoll in May, took oath as member on July 20, the first day of the ongoing Parliament session.