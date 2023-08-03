Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The National Capital Territory of Delhi of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as the monsoon session of the Parliament wrapped up for the day. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The bill replaces the Delhi services ordinance. It seeks to dilute the powers of the Delhi government over services.

Shah said, "Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no chief minister fought. There were no fights because whichever government was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha took a jab at Amit Shah, saying, if you had actually taken the help of Nehru, the country would not have witnessed Manipur and Haryana.” Chowdhury was referring to the clashes in Manipur and Nuh.

Later, Amit Shah said that Parliament has the right to make laws regarding the National Capital Territory of Delhi. He further added that post Independence, leaders like Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Dr Ambedkar opposed full statehood for Delhi.

Shah alleged that Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not functioning within the rules. "It (Delhi government) is not convening Assembly sessions and cabinet meetings regularly," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.