Home / Politics / Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition alliance and their absence from the Parliament during the discussion of bills

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Capital Territory of Delhi of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as the monsoon session of the Parliament wrapped up for the day. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The bill replaces the Delhi services ordinance. It seeks to dilute the powers of the Delhi government over services. 

Shah said, "Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no chief minister fought. There were no fights because whichever government was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha took a jab at Amit Shah, saying, if you had actually taken the help of Nehru, the country would not have witnessed Manipur and Haryana.” Chowdhury was referring to the clashes in Manipur and Nuh.

Later, Amit Shah said that Parliament has the right to make laws regarding the National Capital Territory of Delhi. He further added that post Independence, leaders like Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Dr Ambedkar opposed full statehood for Delhi. 

Shah alleged that Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not functioning within the rules. "It (Delhi government) is not convening Assembly sessions and cabinet meetings regularly," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Shah said that their only priority was to save their alliance. "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi..."

Earlier, most of the Opposition leaders staged a walkout. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that AAP did the same in Punjab what it is opposing in Delhi.

She said, "Discussion is not being held on a new Bill. This Bill is already in effect in Punjab. An Agreement was signed there...If it can happen in Punjab, then why are they making noise here? I said that this Bill is a farce because none of them are serious about federal structure. Congress weakened the federal structure, BJP is doing the same and AAP is already doing it in Punjab. What we need is a Bill wherein states get more powers...All these three parties are the same. These parties indulge in doublespeak. They do not mean what they say, it changes according to which side they are sitting."

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Jayant Sinha to introduce Competition (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Friday

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

Karnataka CM taking entire cabinet to Delhi is 'undemocratic': BJP

Shah didn't have single valid argument in favour of Delhi services bill: CM

PM Modi's pep talk: Rajya Sabha MPs should contest direct election

Chhattisgarh: BJP launches drive to seek suggestions for poll manifesto

AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption: Amit Shah

Topics :Amit ShahLok SabhaParliamentDelhi

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story