AAP's RS candidates Maliwal, N D Gupta, Sanjay Singh file nominations

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta

AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party's candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, N D Gupta and Sanjay Singh filed their nominations here on Monday, officials said.

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.

AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.

The officials said Maliwal, ND Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi transport commissioner's office in Civil Lines.

The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies will be held on January 19. The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 12.

Maliwal resigned as the DCW chairperson after AAP fielded her as its Rajya Sabha candidate on Friday.

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyRajya SabhaRajya Sabha elections

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

