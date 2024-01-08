'He should be sacked': Paswan on Bihar minister's remark on Ram temple

Reacting to Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's remark on the Ram temple, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan asserted that the ministers making such derogatory statements should be "sacked immediately."

This comes after the Bihar Education Minister sparked off yet another controversy with his statements on the Ram Temple and said that if the people fall sick or get injured they will seek medical attention rather than visit a temple.

"It is beyond my understanding that instead of worrying about his own department why he is worried about abusing Sanatana Dharma...What surprises me is why his party's leadership and friends in the alliance tolerate this," Paswan told ANI on Monday.

He further said that the minister making such statements is hurting the people's sentiments and instigating them.

"You are hurting people's sentiments and instigating them. Ministers making such statements should be sacked immediately...If their alliance has lost elections in the past, it is due to such statements," he added.

As the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is approaching, the opposition party leaders are targeting the government and making indecent remarks about Ram Lalla.

"If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school?" Shekhar told reporters on Sunday.

Chandra Shekhar also suggested the people be cautious of "pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism."

Extending his support to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA, Fateh Bahadur Singh, he said that Singh said the same thing had been said by Savitribai Phule.

"Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary? We should be cautious of pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism," he added.

He further said, "Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) say? The road to the temple is the road to mental slavery. The road to schools paves the path to light. He did not say this on his own, he reiterated what Savitribai Phule had said."

Bihar Education Minister further claimed that the sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation.

"When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?... The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society," he said.

On one hand, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad called Ramlala a non-vegetarian, on the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav also gave a controversial statement regarding Lord Ram.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that if he gets sick, he should go to the temple or hospital.

"People will go to a hospital and not a temple if they fall sick or get injured. I am not against any religion. I visited Tirupati recently, where my daughter got tonsured. Even I offered my hair. My only concern is to stop the ongoing efforts to alter the fabric of this country," Yadav said while addressing a public meeting on January 4.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.