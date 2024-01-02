Home / Politics / AAP to act according to law, party says as Kejriwal summoned by ED on Jan 3

Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned on January 3 for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
The AAP will act according to law over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, its Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has been summoned on January 3 for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kakkar was asked during a press conference if Kejriwal would appear before the ED for questioning.

"Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question. We will act as per the law," she said.

The ED has issued a third summons to Kejriwal for questioning for January 3. This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's national convenor, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

Kejriwal skipped the ED's earlier summonses, calling those "illegal" and "politically motivated".

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

