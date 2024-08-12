AAP to launch Delhi poll campaign with Sisodia's foot march on Aug 14

The AAP will kick-start its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls with senior leader Manish Sisodia undertaking a foot march to reach out to voters in all 70 constituencies, senior party leader Sandeep Pathak said on Monday. The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held early next year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia, who was released from Tihar jail on Friday, held a meeting with AAP MLAs on Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita also participated in the meeting. Sisodia held a meeting with senior party leaders on Sunday. He will meet AAP councillors on Tuesday.

Sisodia said preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections were discussed in the meeting on Monday.

"In the history of independent India, the AAP is the first party which is being attacked repeatedly. They have even put the top leader of the party in jail. The BJP people must also be thinking that for the first time after freedom fighters such people have come who are neither breaking nor bowing down," he said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Pathak, the AAP organisation general secretary, said Sisodia will also campaign for the party in Haryana, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Pathak said Sisodia's foot march will start on August 14 and it will tell people about the BJP's "tendency" to obstruct work and cause them distress.

"It was resolved in the meeting that the assembly polls will be fought to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP to break the Aam Aadmi Party. It is impossible to break the party," he asserted.

He said the AAP is ready and the people of Delhi are also prepared to teach a lesson to the BJP so that it does not dare to employ "dirty politics" to win the elections and break parties elsewhere in the country.

Pathak said the AAP has already held 45 public meetings in Haryana and now bigger ones will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has also held a round of small meetings in villages. Another round of meetings will begin soon, he added.

The AAP swept the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats. The party won a whopping 67 assembly seats in the 2015 elections.

This time, the AAP is gearing up to take on the BJP. The morale of the party leaders and volunteers, dented by the arrest of Kejriwal, was boosted after Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week.