AAP to stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over violence in Manipur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest here on Tuesday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and against alleged incidents of brutality against women in the northeastern state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
The protest will be staged at Jantar Mantar.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful protest at 4 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the increasing violence and brutality against women in Manipur. All friends are appealed to reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm," AAP's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said in a tweet in Hindi.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

