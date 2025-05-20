Abhishek Banerjee to represent TMC in India's global anti-terror delegation

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced that its National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the all-party delegation under Operation Sindoor, a major diplomatic initiative launched by the central government.

The announcement was made via a post on X, where the TMC stated: “We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has nominated Nat'l GS Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism… His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage (sic).”

Yusuf Pathan drops out of anti-terror initiative

Initially, cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan was supposed to be part of the delegation, representing TMC. Party chief Mamata Banerjee, however, announced that no one from the TMC would participate as the central government had not consulted with the party before announcing names.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had shared the list of delegates on May 17, calling it a symbol of India’s “collective resolve against terrorism".

The West Bengal chief minister stated that the TMC had no intention of boycotting the initiative, but wanted to ensure that the party chose its representative. Pathan withdrew from the initiative on Monday.

Which group is TMC's Abhishek Banerjee part of?

ALSO READ: NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule joins all-party mission on India's anti-terror stand TMC's Abhishek Banerjee is part of Group 3, led by JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, which is tasked with visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. The group also includes members from the BJP, CPI(M), and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid.

Also Read

India's diplomatic outreach against Pak-sponsored terror

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor dropped by Congress, chosen by Centre. Why the big switch? The global initiative is spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. The operation includes seven multi-party delegations, comprising 51 political leaders, scheduled to visit over 30 countries. The aim is to project a unified Indian stance against terrorism through diplomatic engagement.

Each group is led by a senior parliamentarian and includes members from both ruling and opposition parties.