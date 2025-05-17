Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule joins all-party mission on India's anti-terror stand

A seven-member all-party delegation will visit key partner nations, including UN Security Council members, this month to highlight Operation Sindoor and India's stance against cross-border terrorism

All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday expressed her gratitude after being appointed to the all-party delegation representing India globally to convey the country's message on terrorism.

In a tweet, Sule said, "I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the Ministry of External Affairs."

She also thanked her constituents, stating, "I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support."

Sule added, "Our mission is to convey India's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation--proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind!"

 

A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Supriya Sule NCP Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

