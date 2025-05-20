Chhagan Bhujbal's rise from OBC roots to Maharashtra cabinet again

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal was sworn in as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday, May 20, by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. His reinduction, under the Devendra Fadnavis -led government, comes after months of political unrest and growing tensions within the Mahayuti alliance over OBC representation and the caste survey issue.

Bhujbal’s return to ministerial office marks a significant comeback for the 77-year-old veteran, who was notably excluded during the December 2024 cabinet expansion that saw 16 new entrants and the exit of 10 existing ministers. His absence at the time sparked speculation of a possible exit from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, especially after he skipped the state legislature’s winter session in protest.

His induction follows the resignation of Dhananjay Munde as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in March, which was officially attributed to health issues, though it came in the wake of his aide being implicated in a murder case.

How Chhagan Bhujbal rose from vegetable vendor to political heavyweight

A heavyweight in Maharashtra politics, Bhujbal belongs to the OBC Mali community and has long been an influential advocate for OBC rights and representation.

Born into a modest family in Nashik, Bhujbal began his career as a vegetable vendor before entering politics. He completed his diploma in Mechanical Engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, and was involved in agriculture-related work before taking an active interest in public affairs. His political career started with the Shiv Sena in the 1960s, where he became a significant figure in the Mumbai municipal corporation and was elected Mayor twice.

Why Chhagan Bhujbal left Shiv Sena and joined Congress and later NCP

In 1991, Bhujbal became the first senior OBC leader to break from Shiv Sena, then led by Bal Thackeray. He went on to join the Indian National Congress under Sharad Pawar. He later became a founding member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when Pawar formed the new party in 1999. Over the decades, Bhujbal has held various ministerial roles, including that of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

During the NCP split in July 2023, Bhujbal sided with Ajit Pawar, who broke away from Sharad Pawar to join the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance. Despite his allegiance to Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal maintained good personal ties with Sharad Pawar.

What made Chhagan Bhujbal the leading OBC face in Maharashtra politics

During his time in NCP under Sharad Pawar , Bhujbal became the party’s most prominent OBC face in Maharashtra. Between 1999 and 2003, Bhujbal served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held other key portfolios. His tenure was marked by rapid political consolidation, though he resigned after being implicated in the Telgi fake stamp paper scam in 2003.

Despite setbacks, Bhujbal remained active in state politics and held various portfolios, including PWD, Home, and Food and Civil Supplies. He represented the Yeola constituency in the state assembly.

In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha election from Nashik but lost to Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena. Around this time, his influence began to wane within the party hierarchy. However, Bhujbal managed to make a comeback and was re-elected as an MLA from Yeola in the 2019 state elections.

What controversies have surrounded Chhagan Bhujbal’s political career

ALSO READ: Major fire at ED office likely damaged Choksi, Nirav Modi, Bhujbal records His tenure has also seen controversy. In 2003, he resigned as Deputy Chief Minister following a protest by NCP workers at a media office, triggered by reports linking him to the Telgi fake stamp paper scam. In 2017, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over ₹20 crore belonging to his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Why Chhagan Bhujbal was excluded from the Maharashtra cabinet in 2024

Bhujbal was excluded from the Maharashtra cabinet during its expansion, sparking public discontent. He skipped the winter session of the legislature and offered to resign from his legislative role.

“I accepted the suggestion to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik. When I wanted to be in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, I was asked to fight the Assembly elections. I was offered a Rajya Sabha seat eight days ago, which I rejected. They didn’t listen to me then, now they are giving it (Rajya Sabha seat). Am I a toy in your hands?” he told reporters in Nashik, adding that he felt humiliated by Pawar’s treatment.

How Chhagan Bhujbal responded to Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seat offers

Bhujbal’s comments highlighted his growing disillusionment with the NCP leadership, especially regarding his treatment during candidate selections. His criticism, made public in Nashik, pointed to internal tensions over how senior leaders were being sidelined.

Where Chhagan Bhujbal stands on Maratha reservation and caste census

Bhujbal’s reappointment comes as tensions flare over caste reservations. He has openly opposed granting reservations to Marathas, positioning himself against Manoj Jarange Patil and other Maratha leaders. His hardline stance during the Maratha agitation in 2023 led to friction within the Mahayuti government and prompted him to offer his resignation in November of that year.

However, with the Centre now announcing a nationwide caste census, OBC politics is back in focus. Bhujbal has pushed for caste-based data collection. This has put added pressure on the state government, where Maratha leaders hold most of the power.

How Chhagan Bhujbal’s return impacts Mahayuti’s caste balance strategy

Bhujbal’s inclusion in the state cabinet also helps the Mahayuti alliance balance community representation within the party. It may help counter the perception that the NCP is leaning too heavily towards Maratha interests, as well as dispel rumours of a reunion between the two NCP factions.