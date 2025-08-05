Abhishek Banerjee warns TMC workers over performance, flags NRC, SIR risks

Setting the course of the party's roadmap ahead of 2026 assembly polls, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday issued a blunt warning to underperforming booth-level functionaries and mounted a fierce attack on the BJP and the Election Commission over the alleged exclusion of Bengali-speaking voters from electoral rolls.

In a high-stakes virtual meeting with party leaders, Banerjee said booth presidents who fail to deliver will be replaced, and those indulging in politics of self-interest will face serious disciplinary backlashes.

If you can't take responsibility, step aside, Banerjee was quoted as saying by a party insider who attended the meeting.

A three-time MP from Diamond Harbour and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, who is widely seen as the de facto No. 2 in the party, was on Monday named the TMC Lok Sabha leader. According to several TMC leaders present at the closed-door virtual meet, Banerjee said, This election is not just about votes, it's about protecting our identity, our language, and our dignity. The BJP wants to brand every Bengali as Bangladeshi. We must fight back on the ground, in court, and before the Commission.. Banerjee referred to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and warned that booth-level leaders must remain vigilant as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit households.

Any negligence in this task will not be tolerated, a party MLA quoted him as saying. He told booth-level presidents to be alert. If BJP-backed BLOs or officials are manipulating the process, their names must be reported to the district presidents, who will escalate it to the top leadership, said a TMC leader. Citing the NRC notices issued to people in parts of North Bengal, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the backdoor through the Election Commission to delete names from the rolls. Even today, fresh NRC notices are being served. BJP is testing how far they can push. If they win, they will call everyone Bangladeshis, he said, according to a senior TMC leader.

Referring to a Delhi Police communication that allegedly labelled Bengali citizens as Bangladeshis, Banerjee said, Why are Bengal's BJP MPs and MLAs silent on this insult?. Banerjee also targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his past remarks suggesting Bengali speakers could be sent to detention camps. These people oppose Durga Puja, insult Bengali language, and look at us with hatred, he told party colleagues. On the TMC government's flagship programme Amader Para, Amader Samadhan', Banerjee said it was the first-of-its-kind initiative since Independence and must be implemented in full sincerity. Abhishek said that the Rs 10 lakh allocated for each area must be spent strictly on local public demands. No interference will be tolerated from panchayat chiefs, councillors, or MLAs, said a party leader from South 24 Parganas.

He urged MLAs to increase their outreach. Even if you can't fix problems right away, people want to be heard. Listen to them. That matters, he told them. Party insiders said Banerjee was especially critical of those more focused on proximity to senior leadership than grassroots work. He said, Those doing I-you politics will face very bad consequences. You are here because the party exists. Loyalty without performance means nothing. If the people reject us, none of us matters', said a senior party functionary. There are booths where we have lost repeatedly. Those in charge there don't deserve to stay on. Performance is the only criterion. This applies to everyone, Banerjee said, according to one MLA.