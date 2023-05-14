Home / Politics / After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

NECCC said that after the defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah should follow 'Raj Dharma' and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur

IANS Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
The North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) said on Saturday that after the defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should follow 'Raj Dharma' and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur by undoing all the 'gaffes' it made in the recent past to polarise the polity of the state.

NECCC General Secretary Diganta Chaudhury said that the Karnataka mandate amply reflects that the people of the southern state have embraced the politics of love over of the politics of hatred and squarely voted for social harmony and economic growth.

The Congress entered the election fray on issues faced by the common people, such as unemployment, corruption, price rise etc., while the "double-engine" BJP government relied on sheer money power and communal politics, Chaudhury said in a statement.

"The NECCC compliments former Congress President Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Jodo Yatra has played a catalysing role in establishing the supremacy of love over hatred and the need for establishing social harmony, which would propel the country towards economic prosperity," the statement said.

"NECCC also conveys its deep thankfulness to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, all KPCC leaders and other Congress leaders who were an integral part of the entire Congress strategy and campaign for leading the party to a resounding victory in the state," it added.

The NECCC also extended its congratulations to the electorate of Karnataka for "comprehensively defeating the divisive and polarisation politics of the BJP".

As per the Election Commission of India data on Saturday night, the Congress returned to power in Karnataka by winning 136 seats in the 224-member state assembly. The BJP won 65 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats.

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

