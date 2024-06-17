Home / Politics / After LS poll win from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA

After LS poll win from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA

Chouhan said he will continue to serve the people of Budhni in Sehore district from where he started his political career decades ago

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan
On June 9, Chouhan took oath as a Cabinet minister in the new BJP-led NDA government. A day later, he was given the crucial agriculture and rural development portfolios.
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday resigned as the MLA from his traditional Budhni seat in Madhya Pradesh, days after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha in the state.

After submitting his resignation from the assembly membership to the speaker, Chouhan said he will continue to serve the people of Budhni in Sehore district from where he started his political career decades ago. In a video statement, the BJP veteran said it was a very emotional moment for him to resign from the Budhni seat, which elected him to the assembly 6 times.

I am feeling very emotional today. I have resigned from the membership of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The people of Budhni reside in every breath of mine.

I started my public life from Budhni and people continued to shower me with their love and affection," he noted. "Since childhood, I took part in agitations in Budhni.

Thereafter, I am getting people's love and affection. Serving people is like worshipping God for me. People have given me their blessings and I will continue to serve them, the former CM stated.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP leader (65) won from Budhni by a margin of more than 1.05 lakh votes.

The four-term CM, before becoming a Union minister for the first time in his long political career, won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat by a staggering margin of more than 8.21 lakh votes, one of the highest in the country.

On June 9, Chouhan took oath as a Cabinet minister in the new BJP-led NDA government. A day later, he was given the crucial agriculture and rural development portfolios.

Chouhan has won his 6th parliamentary polls from Vidisha, which in the past has been represented by stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991), media baron Ramnath Goenka (1971) and BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Four-time MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan enters Union cabinet for 1st time

Shivraj Chouhan set for Delhi journey after PM hints at bigger role

Shivraj plans to hold meet with states to review Lakhpati Didi scheme

LS polls: Congress is totally out of the race, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP will win all 29 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj

EC should invite Musk to attempt hacking EVMs, says Andhra BJP chief

'Symbol of dynasticism', says BJP on Priyanka contesting from Wayanad seat

Naveen Patnaik likely to become leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

BJP appoints in-charges for Assembly polls in Maha, Haryana, Jharkhand, J&K

Sasikala already 'given exit,' no scope for entry again, says AIADMK

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanBJPBJP MLAsMadhya PradeshLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story